Huzaifa shows tennis prowess in Florida

ISLAMABAD: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman is making strides with his tennis prowess in Florida (USA) where he managed to reach the semi-finals of the UTR professional tennis event, ultimately losing to State No 1.

Huzaifa has been training at the Florida International tennis academy for the last more than three months under the guidance of internationally renowned coaches.M Segura defeated Huzaifa 2-6, 6-1, 6, 0-1 (rtd) in the semis of the top state event. Later talking to ‘The News’ Huzaifa said he was not in the best of shape after winning the first set easily and preferred conceding the semis. “My opponent is considered as one of the toughest of opponents besides being No 1 in state tennis. Had I been in the best of shape for the match, I am sure I would have earned a place in the final. I was very comfortable in the first set which won 6-2,” he said.

UTR Professional Tennis is considered as one of the top professional events in USA. “The state never barred tennis activities in Florida as the organisers kept on holding events for all ages. Florida is a state where COVID-19 impact is not so severe as compared to other states in USA.”

Huzaifa hoped that more training under the able guidance and coaching of top coaches he would be in a position to further strengthen his place in the professional tennis set up in USA.

“With the help of academy coaches, I am also planning to play some more professional events in days and weeks to come. I am working hard on fitness and hopefully would be in a much better physical conditions in months to come.”

Huzaifa admitted that his game had improved leaps and bounds in three to four months time. “My game has improved considerably. It is just a start. Hopefully with training and practice session under the able guidance of coaches, I would be in a much better shape for the professional events.”

Huzaifa won back to back ITF Junior International events in Islamabad in Dec-Jan to jump into top 200 in the world. However now he is started concentrating on professional tennis events.