Many more Eids to come, if you survive this pandemic

Looking at the situation around the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad where large number of families have thronged markets and shopping malls to give final touches to their Eidul Fitr shopping in total disregard for the social distancing norms, a major precaution against the spread of coronavirus pandemic, one wonders in fact fears what happens if there is spike in cases of the COVID-19.

It seems, the people are considering this to be routine as usual, forgetting these are testing times and their venturing out may infect them with the virus that has claimed over 300,000 lives worldwide.

At such a critical time, people should not opt to go out as their infection could just be a number in the death tally of the coronavirus pandemic, and they should not forget the fact that they are the whole world to their family.

With the Eidul Fitr just a couple of days away, people are in a rush to return to their hometowns or villages, as well as visiting markets and malls however and whenever they can, dismissing any fear of contracting or transmitting coronavirus. There is a big risk of contracting coronavirus for these people.

Pakistan on Friday had total recorded case of coronavirus at 50,694, with 34,426 active cases, 15,201recovered cases and 1,067 deaths.

This is why government should have at-least urged public to keep their ventures out as low key affair and stay as much as they can at their homes. This is not the last time when they want to travel to their hometowns or celebrate Eid wearing new clothes, matching jewellery and other accessories. If they survive the pandemic, there will be many more Eids in the future.

It will be absolutely alright, if people don’t wear new clothes because clothes are not the last thing that should be on people’s mind, they should be considering the safety of their families.

Instead Eidul Fitr should be dedicated to frontline workers, all the doctors, paramedics, nurses, ward boys, police and other security officials who are working to combat the virus and the people could give healthcare workers a “gift on Eid” by staying at home.

Prime Minister Imran Khan should also have made a national announcement calling for people to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity or at least stay at home during the auspicious occasion.