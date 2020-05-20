Inter-city and intra-city transport remain partially suspended in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Inter-city and intra-city public transport in Punjab remained partially suspended. Daewoo Bus Services, Bilal Daewoo, Niazi Bus Services, AC coaches and non-AC buses remained suspended. Complete bus transport operation could not start while three or four buses of Insaf Transport were operational; General Bus Stand Lahore seemed operative. Majority of vans were not running. It is pertinent to mention that officially inter-city and intra-city public transport in the province had to resume Monday, but many routes remained unofficially suspended as transporters said the guidelines issued would deliver negligible profits. These guidelines include a reduction in fares and a ban on allowing any elderly person or child travelling in crowded buses.