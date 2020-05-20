Honda Atlas, Indus Motors resume operations

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars and Indus Motor Company have resumed operations after the government eased the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the country, both companies said in separate announcements on Tuesday.

“In view of the relaxation allowed to automobile industry from the current situation of lockdown due to COVID-19 by the authorities, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has resumed its operations from May 19, 2020 with all precautionary measures aimed at preventing pandemic’s spread,” said Maqsood-ur-Rehman, company secretary and vice president in a bourse filing.

Indus Motors, the manufacturers of Toyota in Pakistan, also notified the PSX about the start of its operations.

“With reference to our earlier disclosure of material information dated 27 March 2020, relating to the temporary suspension of plant operations of the company due to outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country. The management of the company according to relaxation/approval given by the Sindh government has decided to resume plant operation and its offices with adequate measures aimed at preventing the pandemic’s spread,” said Muhammad Arif Anzer, Company secretary of Indus Motors, in a communication sent to PSX.

Sazgar, the maker of auto rickshaws also commenced operations after seeking approvals from Punjab and Sindh governments.

Analysts say automotive manufacturers already operate under clean working conditions, where adopting precautionary measures and following standard operating procedures directed by the government, will not be a difficult task for them to manage.

Mashood Ali Khan, an auto parts manufacturer, told The News, they had not received any notification from Sindh government. “We are waiting for it and cannot commence operations without notification,” Khan said.