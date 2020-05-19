Civilian injured in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: The Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civilian population, the ISPR said on Monday. Owing to the indiscriminate fire at a civil house in Jijot village, an innocent citizen sustained serious injuries. The injured person was evacuated to a nearby health facility.



Meanwhile, the Foreign Office of Pakistan summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register strong protest against the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forcesalong the Line of Control (LoC) in Khuiratta Sector. Owing to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, Muhammad Shafi, 37, resident of Jijot village, sustained serious injuries.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The statement mentioned that Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) had continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

In current year, India has so far committed 1081 ceasefire violations. Indian occupation forces display complete disregard for human rights by repeated shelling and firing resulting in a large number of civilian shahadats and injuries.

It was stressed that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.