2,210 FIRs registered in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Police Operations Wing set up special pickets in different areas of the city to contain people from their unnecessary movement so as to protect them from risks of coronavirus. Accordingly, 2,210 FIRs have been registered against the people involved in different violations during partial lockdown in the city. More than 02 lac 36 thousand 727 citizens have been checked at these pickets so far and inquired the reasons for their movement in the city whereas more than 02 lac 25 thousands 365 people have been issued warning, requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement and go homes and stay safe. More than 4,456 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released afterwards taking warranty bonds from them as not to move again in city other than in emergency situation. More than 02 lac 13 thousands 767 vehicles including 120,680 motorcycles, 30,177 rickshaws, 6,365 taxis, 45,193 cars and 11,352 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicle owners were issued warnings.