Transport service in Punjab still not started

LAHORE:Transport service in Punjab did not resume on Monday as the transporters did not agree on standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

Bus stops, including the general bus stand at Badami Bagh, city terminal and other bus stops in the City remained deserted. The passengers rushed to bus stop to start their journey after lockdown. The passengers were not issued tickets and they couldn't leave for their hometowns. They demanded the government resolve their issue so that they could leave for their home towns and spend Eid with their families while the transporters complained that they couldn't start bus operation following the SOPs issued by the government.