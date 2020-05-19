close
Tue May 19, 2020
Two robbers killed in ‘encounter’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2020

LAHORE: CIA Model Town police killed two robbers in an ‘encounter’ on Kaacha Road in the wee hours of Monday. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. The robbers were identified as Waqas alias Aati and Ramzan alias Qaidu. DSP CIA Hussain Haider said SI Mahmood Bhatti took Aati, who was in police custody, to Kaacha Road to arrest Qaidu from a Haveli. The accused along with their accomplices opened firing at the police party. The police retaliated.

