Member Customs appointed

ISLAMABAD: With approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has appointed Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, a BS-21 officer as Member Customs (Operations) in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). According to notification issued here on Monday stating that Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service on repatriation, is transferred and posted as Member Customs (Operations) with immediate effect and until further orders.