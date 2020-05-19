Member Customs appointed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: With approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has appointed Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, a BS-21 officer as Member Customs (Operations) in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). According to notification issued here on Monday stating that Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service on repatriation, is transferred and posted as Member Customs (Operations) with immediate effect and until further orders.