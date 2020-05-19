Int’l level 5-star hotel to be built at NPSC

LAHORE: An international standard five-star hotel will be constructed in Nishtar Park Sports Complex and in this regard Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over an important meeting of Steering Committee at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh briefed the meeting about the project.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the construction of international standard five-star hotel in Nishtar Park Sports Complex will help a lot in promoting sports culture in the province. “The project of 5-star hotel is one of the important projects of Punjab govt. After the completion of this project, rest of the Lahore city will not be disturbed during international sports events”. Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said this project will also resolve the security issue on the occasion of international sports competitions. “The hotel will be built as per the SOPs of ICC and other international sports organisations. We are making all arrangements for quick completion of 5-star hotel where a sports museum will also be constructed,” he informed.