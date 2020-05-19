close
Tue May 19, 2020
May 19, 2020

Accused not to be produced in courts till 31st

Lahore

May 19, 2020

LAHORE:Under custody accused will not be produced before courts till May 31 due to Covid-19 situation. It is learnt that the jail authorities have informed the admin judges of sessions and accountability courts that the accused in jail could not be produced before respective courts due to Covid-19 situation. Moreover, courts have been requested to adjourn the cases of under custody accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per reports of April nearly 89 prisoners tested positive for Covid-19 in four jails. Reports of 438 of the 527 prisoners tested in Camp Jail had been released. Of them 379 had tested negative for the virus. Camp Jail reported its first case of coronavirus when a prisoner — who had traveled from Italy to Lahore and was arrested in a drugs case — had tested positive on March 21.

