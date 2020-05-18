Street crimes surge in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Alarming law and order situation has been created with increasing cases of street crime in and around Rawalpindi despite of the fact that the police officers responsible for maintaining peace in the district have put their all efforts to combat the prevailing situation of the street crime.

The statistics of only reported crime occurred during the last 24 hours, shows the 34 cases of street crimes including robberies and thefts have reported in different areas of Rawalpindi. Six cars and 10 motorbikes were stolen, tens of mobile phones were snatched, gold ornaments to the tunes of millions of rupees were stolen. While, two girls of the ages of 23 and 15 years were reportedly kidnapped from Taxila and Kalar Syedan.

Amidst lockdown and increased police patrolling and pickets networks, citizens in 16 days of May deprived of 800 mobile phones, 125 motorcycles, 42 vehicles, six rickshaws, one dumper and millions of worth ornaments in 415 reported robberies.

During last 16 days of the prevailing month of May, spree of dacoities continued amidst heightened police patrolling and increased pickets in wake of coronavirus lockdown.

One shopkeeper was shot dead on resistance with robbers while around 800 citizens in Rawalpindi were deprived of mobiles in 16 days of May.

In last 16 days, according to crime ratio, New Town Police Station, Sadiqabad Police Station, Sadar-Beiruni Police Station and Naseerabad Police Station remained on tip in index of crimes reported in the jurisdictions of these police stations.