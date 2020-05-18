Traffic warden suspended after bribe video goes viral

A traffic policeman was suspended after he was seen taking bribe from a citizen in a viral video. The video shows assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Liaquat demanding bribe from a driver. The video was secretly made by the driver as he was forced to give bribe to the traffic warden.

After taking bribe from the citizen, the traffic warner realised that the scene had been filmed by the driver. When ASI Liaquat attempted to stop the driver from making the video, the driver managed to flee from the scene.

Later, as the video went viral, senior police officials took notice of the incident and initiated an inquiry against the traffic warden. After he was found guilty, they suspended him and initiated a departmental inquiry against him.