Four staffers of PM House tested positive for corona

ISLAMABAD: Four staff members of the Prime Minister House have tested positive for coronavirus, sources in the PM House said.

The sources said routine Covid-19 test of PM House staffers was carried out on Saturday and four staff personnel were tested positive. Those tested positive have been quarantined. All other precautionary measures have been initiated and standard operating procedure (SOPs) being followed, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said testing of staffers of the PM House and other important offices is a routine activity. He confirmed that the coronavirus test of some officials has come back as positive who have been quarantined.

He said those officials who have tested positive were not in direct contact with any important personality during recent days.