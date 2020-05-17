41 merchants arrested over violation of lockdown

Rawalpindi : As many as 41 merchants were reportedly arrested and 18 cases were registered in the jurisdictions of different police stations of Rawalpindi here on Saturday for violation of preventive measures against coronavirus and directives of Punjab government to keep control on COVID-19 pandemic.

On special instructions of City Police Officer of Rawalpindi, police registered cases against merchants for opening shops here on Saturday and registered cases against them.

City police station of Rawalpindi registered four cases and arrested 13 persons for violation of directives of Punjab government against coronavirus pandemic.

While Ganjmandi Police Station arrested four persons and registered three cases against merchants for violation of lockdown.

Rataamral Police registered a case and arrested four merchants including Shahnawaz, Abdullah, Minhajudin and Qais. Nasirabad Police registered a case and arrested four merchants including Amin, Ramzan, Ashfaq and Arsalan. While Civil Lines Police arrested two merchants and registered a case.

Morgah Police Station registered four cases against violation of lockdown and arrested eight merchants.

On violation of pillion riding eight persons were also reportedly arrested including Muzaffar, Nasim Javed, Shahid Mehmood, Muhammad Atif, Arshad, Rehmatullah, and Tahir Mehmood.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that police is committed to ensure implementation on directives of Punjab government against Coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, Banni Police making action against drug pushers arrest five drug dealers and recovered 3kg ‘charas’ worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.