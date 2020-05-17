Malik fears coming days critical as COVID-19 cases multiplying

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik on Saturday has expressed his concerns that coming days will be more critical for the country as cases of coronavirus will increase manifold.

He has appealed the people to strictly follow the SOPs of World Health Organisation to protect themselves and others from deadly coronavirus.

In his statement on Saturday, Senator Rehman Malik stated that poor of his country cannot afford the expensive coronavirus tests therefore government must provide them free testing facility. He suggested that if the government cannot afford free testing facility for the poor, it must establish a coronavirus Testing Fund and appeal the rich to donate generously in the fund so everyone could be tested for COVID-19.

He said that he is sure that World Health Organisation will also be assisting Pakistan in carrying out the free coronavirus tests of the poor. He urged the government to bear the charges of coronavirus tests of deserving and poor patients. He said that on his instructions, the Secretary Interior has written a letter to the concerned authorities for free coronavirus test of the poor for which he appreciates the Secretary Interior to write a timely letter.

Rehman Malik said that maximum numbers of tests will determine the exact positive cases therefore the government must enhance testing capacity that spread of coronavirus could be well determined in Pakistan. “Once again he has appealed the government, opposition and whole nation to create national unity to combat coronavirus effectively,” he said.