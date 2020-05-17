Default looms: Sh Rashid asks PM to allow resumption of rail

LAHORE: After Eidul Fitr, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would “sweep away” the corrupt from both sides of political spectrum (government and the opposition), claimed Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad here Saturday. Addressing a press conference at Railways headquarters, he said those who had plundered the national exchequer would be held accountable and made to face the music. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) want to abolish NAB, claimed Sheikh Rashid. He said that he was not in favour of bringing any amendments to the NAB law at the moment. “The PML-N and PPP know that NAB will reveal their corruption after July 31 and they are scared now,” he added.

“Shahbaz Sharif would not be allowed to bring documents from London,” he said. “This lockdown could end in lockup for Shahbaz Sharif,” claimed Sh Rashid. He said the oppositionseemed nowhere. “No one is talking against the government,” added the minister.

Answering a question, Sh Rashid said the Chaudhry brothers were sensible politicians and they knew how to play.

The minister appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow resumption of rail operations ahead of Eid, saying that delay might result in worsening of department’s financial crisis.

The minister noted that railways services were being restored all around the world. If no decision was taken by the government in the coming week, the Railways authorities would not be able to control the rush at railway stations ahead of Eid, he warned.

“Buses and planes have been allowed, I don’t understand why trains aren’t being resumed,” the minister complained.

“People have made advance bookings worth Rs240 million because of Eidul Fitr and are constantly asking us to resume train services,” the minister said, adding that after the coming week, Railways will have to return payments even though it is already in severe crisis and a default would be unbearable for the department.

The federal minister said that people who have made advanced bookings would be given priority as soon train services are resumed in the country.

Referring to precautionary measures against the contagious coronavirus, Sh Rashid said the trains were already disinfected and briefing to the staff members regarding the standard operating procedures (SOPs) had also been given.

“We do realise that resumption of train services will multiply our responsibilities in terms of ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers. However, we are ready to take up our duties,” he assured.

APP adds: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the Railways was ready to operate 15 Up and 15 Down trains from Karachi to Lahore, Multan, rest of Punjab and other provinces to facilitate passengers.

He said that Jaffar Express train from Peshawar to Quetta would be operated with new Chinese coaches and its all four racks had been changed which would be “good news” for citizens of Balochistan.

He assured that during train operation, only passengers would be allowed to enter the premises of railway stations, adding that all railway officers had been informed in this regard.

The minister said that 70,000 policemen were deployed at the railway stations to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

“I salute the railway workers who upgraded more than 10,000 passenger coaches during lockdown,” the minister said.

He said if trains operations were not allowed, the federal government would have to bear the brunt and meet expenses of the railways, including Rs3.2 billion of pension and Rs2 billion monthly salaries of employees.

He said railways had nothing in its account as revenue currently.

To a question related to Qadianis, he said that during the tenure of Imran Khan, no one could even dare think of disrespect to Holy Prophet (PBUH), and said that hundreds of ministries could be sacrificed for such a sacred matter.