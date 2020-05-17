Four Daesh terrorists killed in Bahawalpur

LAHORE: The CTD Bahawalpur killed four Daesh terrorists in an operation on Saturday.

Explosives and arms were recovered from the custody of the terrorists. The CTD got information that about seven terrorists of Daesh were present in Zakhira Jungle near Azam Chowk, Bahawalpur. They were armed with explosives and heavy weapons. They had planned to attack a worship place of a minority group in Bahawalpur. The CTD raided the hideout and challenged the terrorists to surrender. Instead of surrendering, the terrorists started indiscriminate firing at the raiding party. The raiding party took precautions and a shootout ensued. When the firing stopped, four terrorists were found dead. They were killed by firing of their own accomplices.

They terrorists were identified as Amanullah, Abdul Jabar, Rehman Ali and Aleem. Three terrorists managed to escape, taking advantage of darkness. The recoveries include 11 hand grenades, three SMG rifles, one pistol and ammunition.