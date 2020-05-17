12-year-old girl shot dead in Haripur

HARIPUR: An unknown assailant gunned down a 12 -year-old girl in a remote village of Tehsil Khanpur, police said here on Saturday. According to SHO Khanpur Police Station Siddique Shah, Aiman Bibi, 12, daughter of Muhamad Nawaz of village Kainthal, was home alone after Iftar time when an unknown man entered their home and shot at the girl injuring her critically. The neighbours rushed to Nawaz’s home after hearing gunshots and found the girl injured but the unknown assailant escaped from the scene. The girl was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where she succumbed to here bullet wound, police and doctors said. The Khanpur Police Station registered murder case against unknown accused.