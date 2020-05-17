Transporters yet to submit viable proposal for resumption of bus operations, SHC told

The intercity bus transporters have not given any viable proposal for the resumption of their bus operations during the coronavirus crisis and if they submit any proposal to the home department, it will place the same before the relevant committee for consideration, an official of the home department told the Sindh High Court (SHC) during a recent hearing.

During the hearing of a petition seeking the opening of auto workshops, oil depots and transport-related shops on the highways, the focal person of the home department, Amanullah Zardari, submitted that tyre shops, petrol pumps and workshops had already been allowed to operate on the National Highway but now the government had also allowed the drivers’ hotels situated on the highways to operate.

A provincial law officer submitted that goods transport was already in operation. Regarding the resumption of intercity bus operations, the home department official said the transporters’ association had not submitted any viable proposal to the government of Sindh.

He informed the SHC that if any representation was given with some viable proposal through the transport department, the home department shall place the same before the concerned committee for consideration.

The law officer submitted that the transporters’ proposal may be put up for the decision by the national coordination committee however they may file representation before the concerned authorities.

The petitioners, who were transporters of goods, had submitted in the petition that although the government had relaxed restrictions on the movement of goods transport during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown; however, the transport-related shops, including auto workshops, petrol pumps, oil depots, tyre shops, driver hotels and spare parts shops, were closed due to which drivers were facing severe problems.

They submitted that it was very difficult for the goods transporters to move and supply of different essential products and edible items from one province to other unless these shops were allowed to open.

Pillion riding and barber shops

On a petition regarding the ban on pillion riding that called for exempting the journalists from the ban, the SHC was informed by a provincial law officer that the home department will issue necessary clarification in view of its order with regard to the exceptions.

Regarding the complete lifting of the ban on pillion riding, the law officer submitted that the home department would take medical advice from experts and also adopt guidelines of the National Coordination Committee and if required, some standard operating procedures would be framed for pillion riding for due implementation.

On a plea against the closure of barber shops and other individual businesses, the home department official submitted that this aspect would also be considered by the home department after seeking medical advice from health experts and if required, an SOP would also be formulated for such purpose.