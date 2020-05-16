HU to launch online classes

The Hazara University, Mansehra, has deiced to launch online teaching classes for its students, researchers and scholars by June this year amid Covid-19 emergency in the country.

A press release issued by HU said that in line with Higher Education Commission’s directives, the Hazara University administration has directed its students to login at Learning Management System (LMS) at the university website.

It said that students could join the online classes of their respective departments. It also advised students to put queries to focal persons or heads of respective department’s, otherwise, all detail has been uploaded at university’s website.