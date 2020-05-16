close
Sat May 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 16, 2020

HU to launch online classes

Peshawar

 
May 16, 2020

The Hazara University, Mansehra, has deiced to launch online teaching classes for its students, researchers and scholars by June this year amid Covid-19 emergency in the country.

A press release issued by HU said that in line with Higher Education Commission’s directives, the Hazara University administration has directed its students to login at Learning Management System (LMS) at the university website.

It said that students could join the online classes of their respective departments. It also advised students to put queries to focal persons or heads of respective department’s, otherwise, all detail has been uploaded at university’s website.

Latest News

More From Peshawar