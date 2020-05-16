National politics purged of the corrupt: CM Usman Buzdar

DERA GHAZI KHAN :A number of political personalities of Taunsa Shareef and Dera Ghazi Khan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in DG Khan and announced joining the PTI while showing their complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Chief of Khetran Tribe Sardar Hafiz Aurangzeb Khan Khetran announced joining the PTI along with his clan. Similarly, former PML-N MPA Mumtaz Khan Bhutto Qaisrani, former vice-chairman District Council Sardar Javed Iqbal Qaisrani and former members and chairmen of district council also announced joining the PTI.

Mumtaz Khan Bhutto Qaisrani and Javed Iqbal Qaisrani announced that Qaisrani clan expressed its complete trust in the leadership of prime minister and chief minister.

Sardar Hafiz Aurangzeb Khan Khetran praised the political services of chief minister Punjab. Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak, MPA welcomed Khetran Tribe, Qaisrani clan and former district council members to PTI adding that party was being strengthened due to political and public-friendly services of the chief minister.

Javed Iqbal Qaisrani said that one should learn about the intrinsic art of friendship from Usman Buzdar.

Usman Buzdar said that he represented every backward area of the province adding that national politics had been purged of corrupt and no one can point a finger about it. Culture in Punjab has been changed and now no one approaches the administration for some undue favour, he maintained.

The chief minister asserted that he toured 18 districts to review anti-coronavirus arrangements and he is also the first chief minister to visit a backward tehsil. I am a voice of the backward areas in Lahore and I want to solve every problem of the people, he emphasised. I do work according to the available resources and it is my mission to lift the backward areas on a par with the developed cities, the CM concluded.

CORONA DUTY: The chief minister paid tributes to the police officials performing frontline duties against coronavirus pandemic and said they were diligently performing in this hour of trial.

He expressed these views while talking to the police officials during a visit to district police lines in DG Khan.

The chief minister said the government fully appreciated the important role being played by the police and disclosed that in-principle approval of Police Shuhada Package had been given on the pattern of health professionals working against coronavirus. The families of police officials sacrificing their lives while performing duties in coronavirus pandemic would not be left alone and their heirs would be accommodated under Shuhada Package, he continued. All the necessary resources are being provided to the police for the protection of life and property of the people. He said that new buildings of 41 police stations were being constructed and permission was also granted for phase-wise recruitment against 10,000 police posts along with procurement of vehicles. He revealed that executive allowance had been approved along with the restoration of frozen police allowance. I inspect police stations to know about different problems during field visits and try to solve them as well. The police should treat the people gently to reward my efforts, he stressed. The chief minister also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.