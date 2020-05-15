Punjab CM Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of cardiology institute named after his father

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar laid foundation of various development projects and inaugurated several others here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology in DG Khan, the CM said this 200 bed project will be completed at a total cost of Rs4.28 billion, adding Rs3 billion will be spent in the first phase for the construction of eight medical departments and other paraphernalia over an area of 44-kanal in two years. However the 100 bed hospital will be made functional in the first phase, he added.

This modern medical facility which will benefit patients of all the four provinces would have been made years before as it will also help to lessen the burden of Lahore and Multan hospitals. It is the gift of the PTI for the southern Punjab.