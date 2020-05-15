Two phone snatchers held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Sattukatla investigation police arrested two cell phone snatchers. Police also recovered the snatched cell phones from the possession of the arrested criminals Naveed and Suhail. In another case, Mustafabad investigation police arrested a man on the allegations of stealing cloth from the factory of his owner. The arrested Afzal had stolen expensive saris and lehengas worth Rs7 lakh from the factory of his owner.