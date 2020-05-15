close
Fri May 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 15, 2020

Two phone snatchers held

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 15, 2020

LAHORE:Sattukatla investigation police arrested two cell phone snatchers. Police also recovered the snatched cell phones from the possession of the arrested criminals Naveed and Suhail. In another case, Mustafabad investigation police arrested a man on the allegations of stealing cloth from the factory of his owner. The arrested Afzal had stolen expensive saris and lehengas worth Rs7 lakh from the factory of his owner.

Latest News

More From Lahore