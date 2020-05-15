PU semester exams policy announced

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has directed its students enrolled in semester-based programmes to prepare themselves for both traditional and MCQ-based online examinations. PU spokesman Khurram Shahzad on Thursday said that in case the universities opened before August 23, the mode of examination would be traditional; otherwise, it shall be online.

It is pertinent to mention that Punjab University has yet to announce its policy vis-a-vis annual examinations. The policy announced on Thursday would be for semester-based exams only. PU spokesman said the students not appearing in online examination on account of any reason shall have the option to appear in the traditional examination which shall be held after universities would be opened as per government policy.

Meanwhile, after approval of recommendations of academic council from syndicate through circulation, Punjab University administration has announced the schedule of summer break and semester examinations.

The university spokesman said that online classes of the students would be continued until May 31, 2020 and there would be summer break from June 1 to August 09. He said compensatory classes would be held for those who could not take online classes for any genuine reason from August 10 to August 24, 2020.

However, he said, compensatory classes would be held provided that the Covid-19 situation gets normal and allowed by the government to have classroom (face to face) teaching. He said that semester final examinations would be held from August 26 to September 6. He said the university administration had directed students to prepare themselves for both traditional and MCQ-based online examinations.

Martyred cop paid tributes: Shaheed Shams Shafiq who sacrificed his life for the sake of others in the war against corona was honoured by traffic police. Prayers and Fateha were offered in all traffic sectors for the high ranks of the Shaheed head constable. Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Captain (Retd) Syed Hamad Abid said that the martyrdom of Shams Shafiq once again commanded the name of Lahore police. “We stand for the protection of our citizens regardless of our lives and property. You have to protect yourself to protect others,” the CTO Lahore said.

He said coronavirus epidemic has affected police the most in any department. Seven police personnel are undergoing treatment at quarantine centres.

Syed Hamad Abid asked the citizens that the corona epidemic is a reality that needs to be taken seriously. Posted: The Punjab government has posted PMS officer Mirza Naseer Inayat (BS-20) as Special Secretary (Operations) of School Education Department (SED) Punjab.

The government has also entrusted additional charge of the post of Director General of Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Education Development (QAED) to PMS officer Manzoor Hussain (BS-19) who is currently serving as Managing Director of Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB).