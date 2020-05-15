close
Fri May 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 15, 2020

NOCs issue Covid-19 guidelines

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 15, 2020

LAHORE: The National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have published Coviod-19 prevention guidelines for event organisers in their respective territory or similar guidelines directly for athletes and National Federations related to the steps to return to training and event preparation.

POA secretary Khalid Mahmood informed on Thursday: “in this regard we, along with the IOC Medical and Scientific Commission and its Chair Prof. Ugur Erdener issued documents based on the WHO guidelines which we have previously highlighted.”

“This document provides a Covid-19 risk assessment and mitigation checklist for use by host countries and mass gathering organizers. It also includes an operational tool which offers guidance for organizers holding meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak and which should be accompanied by the WHO COVID-19 Generic Risk Assessment Excel file. It should be read in conjunction with WHO’s key planning recommendations for Mass Gatherings in the context of the current COVID-19 outbreak (Interim guidance).

Latest News

More From Sports