NOCs issue Covid-19 guidelines

LAHORE: The National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have published Coviod-19 prevention guidelines for event organisers in their respective territory or similar guidelines directly for athletes and National Federations related to the steps to return to training and event preparation.

POA secretary Khalid Mahmood informed on Thursday: “in this regard we, along with the IOC Medical and Scientific Commission and its Chair Prof. Ugur Erdener issued documents based on the WHO guidelines which we have previously highlighted.”

“This document provides a Covid-19 risk assessment and mitigation checklist for use by host countries and mass gathering organizers. It also includes an operational tool which offers guidance for organizers holding meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak and which should be accompanied by the WHO COVID-19 Generic Risk Assessment Excel file. It should be read in conjunction with WHO’s key planning recommendations for Mass Gatherings in the context of the current COVID-19 outbreak (Interim guidance).