Allegations of receiving BISP scholarship: FIA registers cases against three women officials

NAWABSHAH: The FIA has registered cases against three lady officials on the allegation of receiving the Benazir Income Support Programme scholarship. These lady officials had registered themselves as deserving women and managed to receive the amount.Deputy Director FIA Bashir Ahmed Soomro said cases were registered against these three lady officials on the charges of fraud.

The officials were identified as Naghma Chandio Headmistress, Raheela Tahir Agriculture Officer from Sakrand and Zarina Tanwri Trainer in the Education Department from Naushehro Feroze, serving in Grade 18 in different government departments. He said 174 officials extracted a huge amount of Rs 16.4 million from the BISP out of which Rs 12.1 million was recovered so far.