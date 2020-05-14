Efforts being made to save Tareen, Khusro: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Wednesday demanded public of sugar and flour crisis report and expressed its concern on the reports of influence on the inquiry commission.

“Efforts have been started to save Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bukhtiar as well all those who were close with the government,” said the PPP Secretary Information Dr Nafeesa Shah in a statement.

Dr Nafeesa Shah said the opposition’s concerns on possible influence came true and it was the stance of the PPP from very first day that there will be no result of the inquiry on the sugar and flour crisis and efforts will be made to save the ruling party men.

She said the opponents were arrested without any evidence on mere allegations, but the government fellows were saved by taking the excuse of forensic audit. Nafeesa said the PPP will not allow pushing the report under the carpet.