Call to regularise educators

LAHORE: The Secondary School Educators Movement Punjab has demanded the Punjab government regularise the services of all secondary school educators (SSEs) unconditionally.

In a press release, Secondary School Educators Movement Punjab core committee members Syed Qasim Bukhari, Muhammad Imran, Ghulam Farid, Basit Bhatti, Rana Adnan Mustafa, Zeeshan Upple, Khizar Hayat Wattoo, Malik M Amanullah, Imran Ali and others said that more than 11,000 secondary school educators have been awaiting regularisation for the past six years. They added the SSEs were recruited after they passed the NTS test and departmental interviews. They said the results and performance of SSEs was also excellent.

Secondary School Educators Movement Punjab core committee also warned that if the SSEs were not regularised unconditionally, the teachers would be compelled to hold a sit-in in front of Punjab Assembly.