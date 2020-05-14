Nadeem appointed PCB’s Director High Performance

LAHORE: Former Test spinner Nadeem Khan has been appointed as the PCB’s Director – High Performance following what the PCB calls a robust recruitment process.

Nadeem was one of the 16 candidates who had applied for the role and was subsequently interviewed by Iqbal Qasim (Chairman Cricket Committee), Wasim Akram (Member Cricket Committee), David Parsons (Ex-Performance Director ECB) and Wasim Khan (Chief Executive PCB).

Nadeem has played two test matches and the same number of One day Internationals scoring 34 and two runs respectively while being a spin bowler he had two wickets only in test with no success in ODIs. He made his debut against the West Indies in 1993 and his second Test was against India in 1999. Following his appointment, Nadeem has resigned as Coordinator – National Men’s Selection Committee with immediate effect. Nadeem’s replacement will be announced in due course. The position of Director - High Performance has been created during a restructuring process and following the departures of Director – Academies, Mudassar Nazar, and Director – Domestic Cricket Operations, Haroon Rashid, who will finish their time at the PCB on May 31. Director – High Performance will be responsible for managing and overseeing both the departments as the PCB believes the new structure will serve the game and it’s cricketers in a more seamless way.

Nadeem’s relevant experience for this role included setting up the younger brother Moin Khan's Cricket Academy and not only reviving the UBL Sports Academy but also transforming it into a successful and self-sustaining financial proposition as well as a high-quality grooming institution for budding youngsters.