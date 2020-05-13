close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

Two die of electrocution

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

Two people died of electrocution in separate incidents on Tuesday.

The Saeedabad police said 50-year-old Khushi Ahmed, son of Bashir Ahmed, was doing some electrical work when he suffered an electric shock at his house in Baldia Town, and died on the spot. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

In a similar incident, a man of about 25 years old, died of electrocution near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi. The Shara-e-Noor Jahan police said the man suffered an electric shock from a fallen electricity wire on the road.

Body found

A body of an unidentified man was found in the Nazimabad area. The police said the man apparently died of a drug overdose.

Latest News

More From Karachi