Two die of electrocution

Two people died of electrocution in separate incidents on Tuesday.

The Saeedabad police said 50-year-old Khushi Ahmed, son of Bashir Ahmed, was doing some electrical work when he suffered an electric shock at his house in Baldia Town, and died on the spot. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

In a similar incident, a man of about 25 years old, died of electrocution near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi. The Shara-e-Noor Jahan police said the man suffered an electric shock from a fallen electricity wire on the road.

Body found

A body of an unidentified man was found in the Nazimabad area. The police said the man apparently died of a drug overdose.