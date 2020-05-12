Seven police officers promoted

PESHAWAR: Seven police officers were promoted to the rank of superintendent of police on Monday.

A meeting of Departmental Selection Board was held at in Peshawar, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi in the chair. The board approved Bakht Zada, Amjad Ali, Asif Javed, Amanullah, Tariq Mehmood, Ejaz Ahmed and Abdus Sattar.