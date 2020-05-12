Coronavirus tests to continue beyond May 15, says KMU

PESHAWAR: The administration of Khyber Medical University (KMU) announced it will continue coronavirus testing beyond May 15, and rejected rumours originated from within the university that the only public sector medical university would no longer b conducting investigations this time.

It had created unrest when such reports were shared with media and government officials by certain people within KMU. It was not the first time such rumours were reported from the university particularly on this very critical time when the KP government was utilising all its meagre resources to better fight the corona pandemic by providing adequate services to the patients.

The KMU had started corona investigations in the province as previously these used to be done in Islamabad. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz had arranged funds to KMU on an emergency basis to enable it to procure the latest equipment and kits for the corona investigations. At a time when KMU had just initiated the investigations, certain elements in the varsity spread rumours that the tests done in KMU were not reliable as the kits they were using were already expired.Also, they alleged that KMU wasn’t having trained staff to do corona investigations. It caused huge damage to the government efforts and the issue was immediately investigated. All allegations were found baseless and fabricated. According to senior government officials, certain people within KMU had their personal issues with each other for which they tried to damage this important programme to get attention of the media.“KMU has the best availed qualified trained staff, many of them foreign qualified. What they are doing at the moment is tremendous and we are proud of them,” said a senior government official, when reached for his comments.