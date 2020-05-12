IG for measures for smooth traffic flow

LAHORE:Punjab IG Shoaib Dastgir has said after relaxation in lockdown and in last Ashra of Ramazan, special attention should be given to traffic management on central roads, especially in big cities and all available resources under comprehensive strategies should be utilised to maintain smooth traffic flow whereas chief traffic officers should personally supervise the implementation of traffic control plan in the field.

He said best management plan should be ensured for smooth traffic flow and action should be taken against traffic rules violators. A special campaign should be launched against wheelie doers and over speeding in all districts across the province. Surety bonds should be taken from the parents of those individuals who are involved in wheelie. Steps should be taken to reduce accidents on highways with the mutual cooperation of PHP and District Traffic Police and educational campaign should continue for traffic rules awareness, the IG said while chairing a session of matters of traffic police department.

Additional IG Traffic Punjab Shehzada Sultan briefed the IG on different projects, professional matters and overall performance.

The IG while giving directions said traffic police is an important force of Punjab police therefore, better planning and effective use of resources should be employed for uninterrupted flow of traffic for facilitation of the citizens. He said most of the accidents on roads occur due to carelessness of drivers, substandard gadgets and over speeding, therefore, CTOs should reduce the accidents by taking steps under comprehensive strategies. During the session, Addl IG establishment Punjab BA Nasir was also present.

wardens: On the directions of CTO Syed Hamad Abid, the number of traffic police personnel has been increased during relaxation in partial lockdown.

The CTO has increased the number of traffic wardens in second shift due to Iftar timing and in order to facilitate citizens. Around 116 inspectors and 300 wardens are deployed under the supervision of circle officers while the traffic plan for 54 busy markets of the city has been redesigned and on the other hand 24 fork lifters along with 76 patrolling officers are deployed for the eradication of wrong parking and encroachments.

CTO Syed Hammad Abid said public transport except motorcycle-rickshaw is banned and action will be taken in case of violation. Secondly, action will also be taken against pillion riding on motorcycle and travelling in a car with more than two people. The CTO said the government orders should be strictly followed. Citizens should follow the government’s directives to avoid inconvenience, he said.