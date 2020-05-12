KMBL introduces mobile banking

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) is constantly working on introducing innovative solutions to meet customer’s daily transactional needs and to enable them avail banking services during the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said on Monday.

To make online banking easier for customers, Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited is now launching mobile banking app for android devices.

Khushhali mobile banking app comes with a number of valuable features, including real-time access to deposit and loan account, transaction details and statement download facility, payment of credit card bills, utility bills, mobile top-ups, postpaid bills, government payments, loan repayments, etc.

It also allows customers to transfer funds between own accounts to another Khushhali account and any other bank’s account.