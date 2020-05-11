52 private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in Lahore

LAHORE: After special inspection by the Punjab Healthcare Commission, as many as 52 private hospitals in eight cities are treating Covid-19 patients.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, 21 private hospitals in Lahore, 10 in Faisalabad, 6 in Rawalpindi, five each in Multan and Sargodha, three in Gujranwala while one each in Narowal and Lodhran are treating coronavirus patients where 228 Covid-19 patients are being treated. The isolation wards and high dependency units have been developed separately where 1,222 beds have been allocated for the Covid-19 patients.

Besides this, these healthcare establishments have developed intensive care units where 370 ventilators have also been made available. Moreover, reporting of the Covid-19 patients has been ensured by the hospitals.