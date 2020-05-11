close
Mon May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar orders strict implementation of lockdown SOPs

Top Story

 
May 11, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to ensure strict implementation of SOPs relating to easing lockdown. The chief minister directed administrative departments to strictly monitor lockdown SOPs and warned that taking undue advantage with regard to ease in lockdown would not be permitted.

