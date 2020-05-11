CM Usman Buzdar orders strict implementation of lockdown SOPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to ensure strict implementation of SOPs relating to easing lockdown. The chief minister directed administrative departments to strictly monitor lockdown SOPs and warned that taking undue advantage with regard to ease in lockdown would not be permitted.