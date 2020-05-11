Shahid says he can organise a franchise-based football

KARACHI: Former national footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari on Sunday threw a bombshell, saying, he can organise a franchise-based football league worth Rs. 1billion which will change the whole complexion of the most sought-after sport of the country.

“I can bring a football revolution as I can hold a franchise-based football league worth Rs1billion if no body obstructs my way. I can engage both national and international business community in achieving the ambitious goal,” Shahid told ‘The News’ in an interview. Shahid is a renowned business tycoon and is also the convener of the FPCCI Pak Afghan Central Asia Trade. Shahid was a former national striker, having represented in domestic leagues both Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Afghan FC. He also attended national camps several times but could not get time to represent the country due to his huge business engagement.

“But one thing I will make clear is that I will keep the ownership of the league. The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) can give me only technical support,” Shahid was quick to add. “I have strong contacts with the sponsors and business community both at home and abroad and InshaAllah will achieve my goal one day,’ said Shahid, also a former president of FATA Olympic Association which has now been merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Football is a huge sport, being played in entire world unlike cricket. I have told the PTI leadership that through football Pakistan can bring a massive improvement in its economy,” Shahid pointed out. Shahid was unlucky not to organise a Rs300million Pakistan Football Super League (PFSL) last year when he was served a legal notice by the Ashfaq-led PFF and not allowed to go for the ambitious project which he had announced in March 2019.

Meanwhile Shahid has also been named as senior vice-president of the Central Governing Committee of the Insaaf Sports and Culture Wing as per notification, a copy of which is available with this correspondent.