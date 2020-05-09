Cut in power tariff urged

KARACHI: The SITE Association of Industry (SAI) has demanded the prime minister to order immediate reduction of 30 percent in the K-Electric tariff in the wake of lowest oil prices locally and internationally, a statement said.

SAI Patron-in-chief Siraj Kassam Teli, Patron Zubair Motiwala and President Suleman Chawla said K-Electric generated significant volume of thermal electricity and since petroleum products were now available in abundance on lowest prices, the benefit of reduction in oil prices must be passed on to all the consumers.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team is dealing with the challenges of coronavirus with a very practical approach keeping the associated economic challenges in focus together with medical threats,” the statement said.

“The only solution to overcome economic challenges is to boost industrial activities in the country. Since cost of production has a major component of electricity cost, lowering K-Electric tariff will also bring down the cost of production.”