Teleconference Pak, Chinese experts discuss Covid-19 crisis

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a teleconference jointly organized by the University of Peshawar and Chinese Xian Jiaotong University on Thursday discussed different aspects of Covid-19 pandemic and how to find out a strategy for combating the crisis.

The two universities pledged to promote more cooperation and undertake some high-quality research against the disease. The conference was titled “Fighting Covid-19: Measures and Arrangements”. The participants also discussed diagnosis and treatment for the coronavirus that has affected the entire world. A number of experts from China and Pakistan participated in the online conference. Dr. LEI Yanjun, Deputy Director of Department International Cooperation and Exchanges was moderator for the session. He introduced the Chinese speakers.

Prof. Dr Zahid Anwar, Director, China Study Center, co-moderator, introduced the Pakistani participants. Prof Dr XI Guang, Vice-President, Xian Jiaotong University, welcomed the Pakistani participants. He hoped for more collaboration between the two universities.

Dr Safdar Ali Shah, Director-General, China Pakistan Economic Corridor Cell, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, talked of the HEC support and efforts to enhance collaboration between Chinese and Pakistani Universities in the realm of higher education especially cooperation and research against Covid-19. Dr Gong Shouping, Chairman of the Committee Board, second the affiliated hospital focused on understanding, confronting and fighting Covid-19.

Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan, Vice-Chancellor, University of Peshawar highlighted the gravity of the situation about the pandemic in Pakistan and the steps taken by the government to tackle it properly. Prof Dr Chen Ling, Dean of School of Continuing Education, provided technical support to the teleconference. Dr. Yang Shuanying, Director of the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, second affiliated hospital discussed the diagnosis and treatment strategy for Covid-19.

Prof Dr LI Jinna, Director of the Infectious Disease Department, highlighted Covid-19 prevention and control. Dr Liu Ming, Director of the Administration Division, second affiliated hospital, was moderator of the second session from the Chinese side. Dr Jia Xiaoli, Deputy-Director of the Infectious Disease Department, second affiliated hospital, Dr WANG Gang Dy Director of the Intensive Care Unit Department, second affiliated hospital, Dr He Ping, Dr Zhang Dexin, DR Shi Hongyang, Dr Cao Yuan and Dr Wang Lei from the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, second affiliated hospital also participated in the teleconference.

Prof Dr Mohammad Abid, Dean, Faculty of Numerical Sciences, UoP, Prof. Dr Noor Jehan, Director, Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management, UoP, Prof Dr Sumera Afzal Director, Centre for Biotechnology and Microbiology, UoP and Dr Fawad discussed issues related to dealing with Covid-19 in Pakistan.

In the closing remarks Prof Dr Zahid Anwar said that Pakistan and China relations are very strong and Pakistani people are thankful to China for its sincere and solid support to Pakistan against Covid-19.

Dr. Lei Yanjun, in her concluding remarks said that XJTU and UOP will collaborate with each other comprehensively and this cooperation will be taken to a new and higher stage as soon as the situation becomes normal.