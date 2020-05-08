Protest continues for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The workers of the Jang/Geo Group continued protest on Thursday against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil forthwith and withdraw the fake cases against him.

Speaking on the occasion, Peshawar Press Club (PPC) President Syed Bukhar Shah lamented that Mir Shakil had been arrested in a three decades-old property case only to pressurise the biggest media group of the country.

He recalled that the previous governments had used these tactics as well to suppress the voice of the independent media but did not succeed in that. The PPC chief demanded the release of the Jang Media Group chief and withdrawal of the cases registered against him. He asked the rulers to release the outstanding dues of the major media group.

Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik said that the media workers throughout the country had been protesting for the last almost two months to demand the release of Mir Shakil but the government was looking the other way. He warned to expand the protest if the Jang Group chief was not released forthwith.

Imdad Ali Qazalbash demanded the release of Mir Shakil, withdrawal of cases and payment of arrears to the Jang Group.

He said that the Jang Group chief had been detained illegally and denied the bail unlike other opposition leaders.

Shakeel Farman Ali said the international human rights and journalist organizations were monitoring the Mir Shakil’s case and were concerned about the issue.

He said the rulers wanted to strangulate the independent media but hoped that they would not succeed in the mission.