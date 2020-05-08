Two car dealers’ remand in Rs3b scam extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand by May 20 of two car dealers of Gujranwala for their alleged involvement in Rs3 billion investment scam.

The authorities didn’t produce accused before the court due to coronavirus situation. The court has also directed NAB to file reference against the accused as soon as possible.

According to NAB Lahore, the accused, Javed Muzaffar Butt and Malik Usman Riaz, owners of a Gujranwala motors company, are allegedly involved in receiving investments illegally from different people, promising hefty profits.

It said both the suspects launched a showroom business in 2006 and started booking new vehicles for delivery, whereas, since 2015 the suspects collected more than Rs 3billion from various investors.

The NAB Lahore said that around 700 affectees of the investment scam, including overseas Pakistanis, had so far approached it for recovery of their amounts.

adjourned: An additional district and sessions court on Thursday adjourned by May 20 hearing of the case against a woman accused of killing her three children.

The court adjourned the hearing without any development due to Coronavirus situation. As per case details, police had booked Aneeqa and her lover Husnain Mustafa on the charges of murdering Aneeqa’s three children, including nine-year-old Zainul Abdin, six-year-old Kaneez Fatima and four-year-old Ibrahim.