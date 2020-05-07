close
Thu May 07, 2020
Mardan DPO distributes food

National

 
May 7, 2020

MARDAN: District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan on Wednesday distributed food package among the Special Police Force (SPF) personnel and Class-IV employees of the police department at his office.

Talking to the media, Sajjad Khan said that there were many employees working on contact basis in police department and Class-IV employees who deserved relief items. He added that he decided to distribute Ramazan package to the deserving SPF and Class-IV employees of Mardan district.

