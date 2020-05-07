Committee constituted to inquire about CCE-2003 by SPSC

SUKKUR: Additional chief secretary services Iqbal Memon assigned as secretary to carry out an inquiry against the process and mechanism of Combined Cooperative Examinations (CCE) 2003, conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), ‘The News’ has learnt.

Services General Administration and Coordination Department, Government of Sindh, by pursuing the order of Sindh High Court, has constituted an inquiry commission approved by chief minister Sindh to scrutinise the process of combined competitive examinations 2003 conducted by CPSC. The inquiry committee was constituted and led by additional chief secretary services and general administration and coordination Muhammad Iqbal Memon, member SPSC Ghulam Shabbir Sheikh and secretary law, parliamentary affairs and criminal prosecution Dr Mansoor Abbas Rizvi to examine CCE 2003. The committee also summoned all the petitioners and called for relevant record including the inquiry reports, and recast results. The committee was given six months time to complete the inquiry report. It stated that SPSC was the only hope for getting jobs on merit in Sindh, however, for the last few decades its reputation was under shadow on account of illegal, favoured and nepotism-based appointments of incompetent persons.