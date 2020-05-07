PAL to host online conference on Sachal Sarmast

Islamabad: The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online ‘International Sachal Sarmat Conference’ today (Thursday) at 5 p.m. to commemorate the 199th anniversary of the great sufi poet. Mahtab Akbar Rashdi will preside over the conference

Scholars from all over the country and around the world will present articles on topics reflecting Sachal Sarmat’s message of peace, love and brotherhood, thereby highlighting the soft image of Pakistan. The Chairman of PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk will present the introductory note. Sachal’s poetry will be presented live from his shrine in the voice of Faqir Ayaz Mallah and companions. Dr. Hakim Ali Bardo and Dr. Sadia Tahir will moderate the seminar.

Scholars from across all provinces including Jabbar Mirza, Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dr. Fakhra Noorin, Dr. Nabila Rehman, Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Syed Khizer Noshahi, Dr. Dar Mohammad Pathan, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Dr. Adil Soomro, Taj Joyo, Prof. Altaf Aseeim, Mumtaz Bukhari, Dr. Mehr Khadim, Amr Iqbal, Dr. Abasin Yousafzai, Dr. Wahid Bakhsh Bazdar, and Naseer Malik from Denmark will express their views.