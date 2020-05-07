18 test positive for Covid-19 in Hangu

HANGU: Eighteen more suspected patients of coronavirus reported positive for the viral infection, while 14 patients had recovered from the disease, an official said on Wednesday.Briefing media, Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mehsud said that 18 Pakistani expatriates, including two women, had come from Doha in Qatar recently.

He said that they were then quarantined and their swabs were sent to a laboratory for the fast-travelling Covid-19 test.The official added that the results confirmed that all the 18 persons had been infected by the virus, taking the count to 20.He said that 14 infected patients had recovered so far and sent to their homes following medication.

The DC said that local infection from the coronavirus was equal to nil but the Pakistanis coming from abroad, particularly from Gulf States were reporting a higher ratio of viral disease.He said that the district administration had taken solid preventative and curative measures to stem the fast-spreading infectious disease in the area.