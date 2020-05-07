Overall crime rate comes down by 37pc in lockdown

LAHORE:A comparative review report on crime reduction during the partial lockdown was issued by the Lahore police on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for Lahore police, the number of robberies during the partial lockdown decreased by 39 per cent, shop robbery by 42pc, and overall crime rate reduced by 37pc.

The City witnessed 80pc reduction in murder cases, more than 29pc cut in theft cases. The incidents of domestic violence increased by 25pc and minor street fights increased by 12pc. Two steel mills sealed: The district administration on Wednesday sealed two steel mills for not following the SOPs made to eliminate/avoid coronavirus cases at workplaces.

Officials said the deputy commissioner directed the assistant commissioner concerned to visit steel mills in North Lahore on which the AC along with his team visited the area and found that several mills were not following the SOPs. The checking team sealed two steel mills over grave violations while issued warning notices to many others.

The DC said that all ACs will monitor the open industries in their areas and ensure implementation of SOPs made to prevent spread of coronavirus. Cop suspended: DIG Investigation Lahore Dr Inam Waheed suspended incharge Baghbanpura Investigation Wing Raees Khan Lodhi here Wednesday.

Inspector Raees Khan was suspended after an inquiry in which he was found guilty of corruption. Two injured: Two persons, including a police official and a citizen were injured by some addicts in the limits of Muslim Town police on Wednesday. The injured cop identified as Aslam and the citizen Hammad were admitted to hospital. The attackers fled the scene.

Thieves arrested: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Model Town arrested three bike and car thieves. Police recovered four bikes, a rickshaw and a car from the possession of the accused identified as Haroon, Shahroz and Yasar.

Nawab Town investigation police arrested two thieves Ishtiaq and Allah Wasaya and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

profiteering: District administration continued its campaign against price hike and arrested 21 profiteers besides imposing fines of over Rs350,000 on various shopkeepers here Wednesday.

Officials said magistrates visited several city areas and checked 532 shops, out of which profiteering was found at 119 places.

They said 21 shopkeepers were arrested for not displaying price list while cases were also registered against them.

accidents: Around 13 persons were killed and 717 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 647 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; 441 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals and 276 injured persons were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

SSP checks: The SSP Operations Lahore paid surprise visits to Sanda and Township police stations.

The SSP inspected the lockups, barracks, front desks and other sections of the police stations. He checked the attendance of the staff and record of the reporting rooms along with cleanliness of the police stations.

He also inspected the patrolling teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit of Nawab Town.