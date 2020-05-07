Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the provincial metropolis here Wednesday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, wind/rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rain was recorded in several cities, including Dir (Upper 20, Lower 02), Malam Jabba 03, Balakot 02, Kakul 01, Gupis 06, Gilgit, Bunji 04, Chillas 03, Bahawalnagar 02 and Kasur 01. Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached up to 45°C while in Lahore, it was 33.5°C and minimum was 22.4°C.