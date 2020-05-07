Five parks to reopen for walk, exercise

LAHORE:The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Wednesday planned to soon reopen five big public parks in the provincial metropolis.

A press release issued by PHA said that the authority has already completed its working on reopening of public parks and SOPs are ready. It said that in the first phase, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Gillani Park/Racecourse Park and Greater Iqbal Park will be reopened to citizens who come for morning and evening walks or for jogging and exercise.

According to the SOPs, no one will be allowed to enter without face mask. Hand washing and sanitizing facility will be provided to the visitors. Children would not be allowed to enter the parks, and play areas and swings will remain closed, it maintained.