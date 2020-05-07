UHS conducts MBBS, BDS, MPhil, other exams from 13th

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has announced conducting various professional examinations including MBBS, BDS and MPhil exams, which were postponed in March this year due to coronavirus pandemic, from May 13.

The decision was made on Wednesday here at UHS in a faculty meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram. It was decided that all the examination would be conducted as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that were framed in the wake of Covid-19.

The examinations include fourth prof MBBS and fourth prof BDS supplementary examination 2019, that will commence on May 13, final prof DPT annual examination 2019, MPhil (Primary & Final) old scheme annual examination 2020, MPhil Part-I (PU scheme) supplementary examination 2019 for Federal Shaikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute, Lahore, and MPhil (Primary & Final) revised scheme annual examination 2020, which will be conducted on May 14.

MPhil in basic dental sciences revised scheme annual examination 2020, and MPhil in medical laboratory sciences (first and second year) annual examination 2019, will commence on May 15.

Final prof MBBS supplementary examination 2019, will commence on June 01. First prof MBBS supplementary examination 2019 and first prof BDS supplementary examination 2019, will start from June 02. The date sheet is available on UHS website www.uhs.edu.pk.

According to the SOPs issued by UHS, wearing of face cover and gloves is compulsory for candidates and examination staff. All examination centres shall have adequate arrangement for temperature screening and provide sanitizers at convenient places.

The examination staff shall ensure social distancing inside the examination halls. There shall be a distance of at least 2-metre between the candidates. Social distancing shall also be ensured at the entry and exit points of examination centres. For viva/practical examination, not more than 5 candidates will be allowed in the lab/ward at one time.

The examination centres will be sanitized before the start of each examination. Frequent cleaning of common surfaces and hard washing will be mandated for the examination staff. UHS VC Prof Javed Akram has requested the candidates and their parents to cooperate with the varsity and strictly follow the SOPs.